Tipp native admits part in IRA bombings

A Tipperary born priest has admitted to setting up arms deals between the IRA and Libya.

Patrick Ryan has also told a new TV documentary that he once stole from church collection boxes to fund the IRA.

The disclosures come in the BBC Northern Ireland series Spotlight on the Troubles: A Secret History

A native of Rossmore, Patrick Ryan had previously denied buying explosives for the IRA.

However in the BBC documentary the 89 year old says former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was right to link him to bombings like Brighton and Hyde Park in the UK.

In the programme he takes credit for introducing the IRA to a type of timer unit it used to set off bombs.

Asked if he had any regrets Patrick Ryan said: “I regret that I wasn’t even more effective, absolutely.

Spotlight on the Troubles: A Secret History airs on BBC One Northern Ireland at 9 o’clock tonight.