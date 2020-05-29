Tipp music fans among first to get taste of drive-thru concerts

Drive-thru concerts could become the new normal and Tipperary music fans have been among the first to get a taste of the experience.

‘Crooning for Cocooners’ hosted by Hotel Minella has been performing for nursing home residents in the county, but is also hosting concerts on the hotel grounds in Clonmel.

Up to 70 cars were on site for yesterday’s concert as people enjoyed the music of Muriel O’Connor and Tipp FM‘s Fran Curry.

John Nallen from Hotel Minella says there’s been a great reaction so far:

“I rang somebody and when I told them the plans, they thought I was drunk. The next thing, it happened. And I started getting calls from Australia and elsewhere saying thanks for looking after my mother or my granny. They couldn’t believe it.”

Musician Billy Fitzgerald was one of those enjoying the new experience from the comfort of his own car seat:

“It is working very well because I think people are beginning to accept this now and getting into a routine of doing things in a different way. I think it is absolutely fantastic here and a great day out.”