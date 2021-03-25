Tipp Men’s Sheds to feature on YouTube documentary

A celebration of Tipperary’s Men’s Sheds organisations will be aired online tomorrow night.

Roscrea’s Peter O’Toole of the Hothouse Flowers has linked up with Tipperary County Council and the Healthy Ireland to produce a documentary called ‘When The Shed Light Is On’.

Covid-19 restrictions has meant that members of Tipperary’s 12 Men’s Sheds have been unable to meet up for much of the last year.

Peter’s documentary, airing on YouTube at 7pm tomorrow night, will look at the power of such organisations.

“Their door is open to everyone and the kettle is welcoming for everybody.”

“You know there’s young lads who may be unemployed, there’re retired men. Some of the men might be in their 80s or 90s. So it’s a welcome door to everybody and people go and share their skills, they learn new skills and mostly they sit around and have a chat and open up.”