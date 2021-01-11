Tipp man’s marriage of convenience to feature in RTE documentary tonight

The story of a two Irish men’s marriage to avoid a tax bill will be revealed in a documentary to be aired tonight.

Mattie Murphy, originally from Ballinure in mid Tipperary, tied the knot with Michael O’Sullivan in 2017 to avoid paying €50,000 tax on the Dublin home Mattie left him in his will.

Mattie passed away last year in his late 80s.

Their unlikely story is the subject of a new documentary called ‘Let the Rest of the World Go By’ by film maker Donal Moloney.

It’ll be aired on RTE One at 9.30 tonight.