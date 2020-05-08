Tipp man to walk 50km for charity – with 22 kilos on his back

A Tipperary man will be walking for up to 12 hours tomorrow for charity with a 22 kilo bag on his back.

Gym owner Lee Lanigan from Carrick-on-Suir is raising funds for mental health organisation Pieta House, by covering 50 kilometres within the 5k restriction around his home.

His quest starts at 5am, when the Darkness Into Light fundraisers had been due to set off across the country until they were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Over €5,000 has been raised so far by Lee on his GoFundMe page.

He’s been explaining the background to the idea:

“Running is a regular enough thing so I said I’d tie in a couple of things. So I said I’d run and carry a weight on my back. The weight signifies the weight people are carrying around when they’re suffering from depression”.

You can also follow his progress tomorrow through his Instagram page.