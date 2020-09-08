Tipp man steps down as SVP President

Tipperary’s Kieran Stafford has stepped down as president of St Vincent de Paul.

The Clonmel-native spent three years at the helm of the charity’s Irish operations and was due to leave the role earlier this year but had to stay on longer because of the Covid pandemic.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Kieran says he thoroughly enjoyed his time as President and it allowed him to highlight the work being done in Tipperary:

“We brought the World SVP President to Clonmel and Roscrea and that was a great highlight from the point of view of members. And it was wonderful to be able to showcase the work we’re doing in Tipperary, in Clonmel, Roscrea and all parts of the county.

“To show our shops and the services we offer during that visit, that was definitely a special moment for us all.”