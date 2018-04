An Irish dancer from Tipperary has found himself on a list of the most successful profiles on Tinder.

28 year old Brian is one of the most ‘swiped-right’ daters in the UK and Ireland – and he has revealed some of his tips and tricks.

He says too many group shots, body pics and overly posing are all big no nos.

And when it comes to making conversation, instead of a generic ‘hello’, he advises something specific about his potential date’s profile.