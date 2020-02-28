Tipp man highlights job search difficulties after 12-year stint as carer

A Tipperary man who left his career to care for his mother, is now facing obstacles in re-entering the world of work.

Patric Neill cared for his mother, who is now in a nursing home, for 12 years and now he is struggling to get back into employment.

The Clonmel man told Tipp Today earlier that his jobseeker’s payment was cut, as he now has to prove he is not caring for his mother.

He spoke of his frustrations of having his previous qualifications and experience sidelined.

Listen here for more details: