Tipp Man Climbing Devil’s Bit 90 Times for Charity

A Tipperary man is well on his way to climbing the Devils Bit near Templemore around 90 times in six weeks.

Killea man Alan O’Riordan has taken on another amazing endurance feat during this lockdown in an attempt to raise money for children’s charities ‘Aoibheann’s Pink Tie’ and ‘Barretstown’.

He’s climbing the equivalent of the highest peak in each continent every Saturday by covering the same amount of ground going up and down the famed Devil’s Bit.

His Kilamanjaro leg last Saturday saw him go up and down the mountain 12.5 times:

“Last Saturday, I went through my fourth week, so I have three to go. I calculated that I think I’ve now climbed the Devil’s Bit around 45 times over the last four weeks, and there’s about another 45 times to go. About half way through now so far, but it’s going well so far.”

Donations can be added to the GoFundMe page which has already raised €6,500.