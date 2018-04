Lotto players in Tipperary are being reminded to check their tickets after a quarter of a million was won on Saturday night.

The lucky ticket was sold in Centra in Stradavoher, Thurles on the day of the draw.

The €250,000 win brings the overall Thurles scoop to almost €9 million in the last six months.

The winning numbers were: 10, 11, 26, 31, 40, 42 and the bonus was 9.