Tipp lighting up for St Patrick’s Day

Three of Tipperary’s most iconic landmarks will go green in the lead up to St Patrick’s Day.

Heritage sites and State buildings around the country are being lit up for the duration of the festival between March 12th and 17th.

The OPW has included Cahir Castle, the Rock of Cashel and Ormond Castle in Carrick-on-Suir in their plans this year.

As part of the international St Patrick’s Day festivities, the Palm Fountain in Dubai and Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya are among the new locations going green this year.