Tipperary is among those leading the way above average when it comes to recycling electric goods.

WEEE Ireland’s electrical and battery recycling scheme collected a total 36,131 tonnes of e-waste and 856 tonnes of waste batteries for recycling in 2018.

The scheme’s annual report shows Tipp people recycled 10.45kg of e-waste per person last year – this compares with the national average of 10.2 kilos.