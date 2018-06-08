Tipp included in the latest Met Éireann weather warning

Tipperary is included in the latest Met Éireann weather warning.

The forecaster has issued a Status Orange weather warning for 15 counties as widespread thunderstorms and frequent lightning are expected.

The warning was issued at 12pm today and will remain in place until 11pm tonight.

The areas affected are Connacht, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Latest rainfall and lightning data shows there are thunderstorms over parts of Connacht at the moment.