Tipp Hurling Legend Theo English Celebrates His 90th Birthday

Tipperary hurling legend Theo English turned 90 this summer and celebrated the occasion with family and friends.

Multiple calls and cards including some from the current Tipperary senior hurling team and former teammates made the occasion a special one for the five time All Ireland senior hurling medalist.

The Marlfield GAA stalwart won his first senior All Ireland against Galway in 1958 and hurling with Tipperary into the 1960s and later was part of the Tipperary backroom team that helped secure the Munster hurling title in 1987 after a sixteen-year gap.

Speaking recently to Tipp FM Sport the hurling icon Theo English said he really enjoyed the celebrations:

“I’ve cards there that the postman had a pain in his hand from throwing in the door! He’s looking for a pension after it. I was delighted now with all the lads, like Mackey MacKenna, the like of Matt O Gara and fellas I didn’t meet for thirty or forty years. Jimmy Finn, Tom McLoughney, Sean McLoughlin, sure we had a great aul team.

I had a great weekend altogether. We had all the family there, I think it was about thirty-six with the whole lot, between grandchildren and great grandchildren. We had the cup and all down, they sent down the cup to me for a few days.”

