Tipp hurlers staying active this Christmas for local healthcare fundraiser

Four local health facilities are to benefit from a Christmas fundraiser being led by the Tipperary senior hurlers.

The ‘Christmas 3 Charity Appeal’ is seeking to raise 3,000 euro each for South Tipp General Hospital in Clonmel, Nenagh General Hospital, Thurles Community Hospital and Cluain Arann in Tipp Town.

The hurlers are urging people to join them on December 30th by walking, running or cycling three kilometres in their Tipperary colours.

Senior hurling captain Séamie Callanan has been speaking on Drivetime with Owen Lonergan about the event:

“We’ll be kicking it off in our local areas at around 11am on the 30th. And we’re encouraging people to get out in their Tipp colours and do their bit of exercise. And if they want to send in pictures, they can tag our social media accounts and we’ll get the images out that way.

“It’ll be great to see the support, people wearing the colours, and people getting out for some exercise over the Christmas.”

Donations can be made on the GoFundMe page ‘TippSHChristmas 3’.

On top of that manager Liam Sheedy and some of the players want to visit some of the most needy in Tipperary, in a socially distance setting at their own home.

If you know somebody in Tipperary who would love the opportunity to meet them, please send a short email to [email protected] telling them why that special someone would love a visit from Liam and the lads.

15 deemed the most worthy will receive a visit and gift from Liam, while other entries will be selected at random for phone calls from other members of the panel during a three hour period on December 30th.

Closing date for requests has been extended, so please please get the message out to anyone who knows someone who would love a visit to get in touch by email and leave a contact number also.