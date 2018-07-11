Tipp householders could be facing rise in insurance premiums

There are concerns that some Tipperary householders could be facing significant insurance premiums unless maps are kept up to date.

OPW officials addressed this weeks meeting of the county council outlining the measures relating to Tipperary in the National Flood Risk Policy.

Millions of Euro have been spent on flood relief works in the county with further schemes in the pipeline.

However Councillor Ger Darcy was one of many local representatives to raise concerns that some of the maps may not be accurate.