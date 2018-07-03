Tipp house prices reach highest level in 5 years

House prices in Tipperary are at their highest level in almost 5 years.

According to the latest MyHome.ie Property report asking prices in Tipp rose by €10,000 in the last year.

The median asking price for a property in Tipperary was €160,000 in the second quarter of 2018.

This is up €5,000 or 3.2% from the first three months but is also up 6.7% from €150,000 at the same stage last year.

The latest price increase means that the asking price for a home in the county is back at the levels last seen five years ago in Q2 2013 according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy.

The asking price of a 3-bed semi-detached in the county is now averaging €138,500 while a 4-bed semi is coming in at €175,000.

The number of properties for sale in Co Tipperary on MyHome.ie has increased by 5.2% in the last quarter but remains 13.5% behind where it was this time last year.

The average time to go sale agreed on a property in the Premier county now stands at five months.