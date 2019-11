A Tipperary mental health advocate has hit out at the lack of services in the Premier county.

Cathal O’Reilly was reacting to revelations that Tipperary has the highest rate of suicide in the country outside of Dublin.

The Clonmel native recently launched #toomanylives to reach out to those suffering with their mental health.

With 8 deaths by suicide to date in 2019 Mr O’Reilly says it’s time to say enough is enough.