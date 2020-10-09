Tipp heritage site earmarked for improvement works

Three local heritage sites have received State funding for improvement works as part of the July Jobs Stimulus package.

The junior minister for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, has announced grants for 71 heritage projects worth a total of €1.4 million under the Community Monuments Fund.

€34,500 has been allocated for works at Pallas Church near Rathcabbin, just under €15,000 for Carney Castle near Borrisokane, and just under €1,500 for the Monastic Site in Emly.

The main aims of the Community Monuments Fund are the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.