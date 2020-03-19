Tipp groups rally to call during Covid-19 outbreak

Communities around Tipperary are continuing to come together, offering help to those in need.

Over the last week, groups have been set up all over the Premier County to co-ordinate efforts.

Ballymackey Football Club is one of those offering their assistance.

PRO John Delaney has told Tipp FM they’ll do as much as they possibly can.

He says whatever needs to be done such as delivering shopping they will do their best to help out.

Meanwhile, Clonmel Soup Kitchen say they’ve already seen an increase in the people looking for their services.

While the kitchen itself has had to close because of COVID-19, they are still operating a free food bag service.

They’re looking for more donations of dry food, and one of those involved, Ina Doyle, says she’s been delighted by the response from the community.