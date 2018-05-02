Tipp groups encouraged to explore funding opportunities

It’s claimed many groups across Tipperary don’t know what grants might be available to them.

In particular concerns have been raised that those in Rapid areas might not be aware they could apply for much needed funding.

Parts of Clonmel, Tipperary town and Carrick on Suir are included in the Rapid programme which aims to improve the quality of life in the most disadvantaged communities.

However Carrick based Sinn Fein representative David Dunne says they may be missing out on much needed funding.