Gardaí in Tipperary are warning the public to steer clear of illegal fireworks, bangers and prohibited bonfires.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Cahir-based Sergeant Ray Moloney warned of the dangers of fireworks and spoke of the injures that have been sustained because of them.

He also highlighted how flammable some Halloween costumes are and how important it is for children to stay far away from naked flames in order to avoid serious injury.