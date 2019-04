Gardaí have appealed for motorists to slow down and take care on the roads this Bank Holiday weekend.

It comes following two fatal collisions on the outskirts of Clonmel this week.

Gardaí will also be out in force checking for speed, alcohol, and mobile phone use.

So far almost 5-thousand people nationally have been caught using their mobile while driving this year, compared to 4-thousand at the same time in 2018.

Superintendent Willie Leahy has appealed for motorists to be careful on the roads: