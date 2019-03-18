Tipp Gardai urge motorists to drive responsibly

As people head home after the Bank Holiday Weekend Gardaí in Tipperary are reminding motorists of the consequences of drink driving.

Over 600 motorists across the country have already fallen foul of drink & drug driving laws this year.

The number of people killed on the roads is up on last year with 38 fatalities so far compared with 29 for the same period in 2018.

Superintendent Eddie Golden of the Roads Policing Unit in the Tipperary Division says there can be many repercussions if you’re caught drink driving.

