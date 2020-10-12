Tipp Gardaí report strong compliance with Operation Fanacht

People across Tipperary are generally co-operating with Gardaí as they mount checkpoints as part of Operation Fanacht.

As part of the Level-3 Covid restrictions people are required to stay within their own county unless travelling to work or some other exceptions.

Inspector James White from Thurles Garda station accepts that the checkpoints can lead to delays but says they have to be done.

“By and large we’re getting huge buy-in and huge compliance from the public and that is something that I want to acknowledge and thank them for.”

“While we’re there to increase peoples awareness of it and to encourage people to comply with the regulations we can only do it with their consent.”

“I know at times perhaps we have issues with people coming to and from school leading to tailbacks but unfortunately it’s a knock-on effect and it’s something I can’t apologise for but I can certainly understand peoples frustration.”