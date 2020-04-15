Tipperary Gardaí are being praised for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as policing the movement of people across the county as part of the Government guidelines they’ve also been busy helping the local community.

Over Easter Gardaí in Roscrea helped an elderly man move into new house while their colleagues in Cahir organised a special 10th birthday celebration for Fionn who has aspergers.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Inspector James White said they’re only too glad to play their part.

“We’re only doing our bit because huge numbers of the community are doing great work for their elderly relations, neighbours and friends, so we are only rowing in and doing our bit.

“Granted we are the national police force but we will police by consent and the people out there are really buying in to this.”

Inspector White described the feedback there getting as genuinely very, very positive and everyone is doing their bit.