Tipp Gardai call for stress management policy for members

Representatives from the Templemore Garda Training College have called for adequate systems to be put in place to ensure the welfare of all members of the Gardaí is looked after.

A motion has been put forward at the AGSI annual conference on behalf of Tipperary to call for protection for its members from stresses within the job.

Meanwhile, mid ranking gardai have passed a similar motion calling on the Garda Commissioner to provide a professional counselling service for gardai involved in traumatic incidents.

Inspector Eddie Golden, who’s based at the college, says they’re looking for development of a national stress management policy for the Garda Organisation.