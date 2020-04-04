Tipp FM’s ‘Quarantine Quizzes’!

Are the days beginning to feel like months? Are you finding yourself going a little COVID-crazy at the moment? Have you watched all the reality TV you can take and you want something to get those brain cogs whirring again?

We’ve got just the ticket!

Tipp FM’s news and sports team would like to help you keep the old grey matter working, so we’ll be publishing new quizzes each and every week for you and the whole family to try your hands at!

Here’s what we have for you (in order of newest to oldest):

History Quiz

Sports Quiz 12

Sports Quiz 11

Sports Quiz 10

Sports Quiz 9

Sports Quiz 8

Sports Quiz 7

Sports Quiz 6

Sports Quiz 5

Sports quiz 4: Waterford United

Sports quiz 3

Sports quiz 2

Sports quiz 1