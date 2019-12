Tipp FM launched the Gift of Local campaign this morning live on the Tipp Today show in LIT Thurles.

The initiative encourages people to support local businesses, in turn boosting local employment.

Christmas is just 20 days away and this period of the festive season is vital for retailers and businesses across the Premier county.

Speaking at the launch on Tipp Today earlier, Tipp FM’s General Manager Susan Murphy stressed why shopping local is so important.