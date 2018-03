Tipp FM’s main transmitter is back up and running, following a weekend of snow.

Snow drifts associated with Storm Emma left 7ft snow drifts blocking access to the site.

A number of listeners experienced difficulties tuning in to the station over the past few days.

However, all listeners should now be able to tune back in to the number 1 station in the Premier county.

Tipp FM would like to thank all our listeners for their patience.