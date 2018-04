EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and IFA President, Joe Healy are to attend a meeting this evening, ahead of talks in Brussels on The Common Agricultural Policy.

CAP is to be renewed in 2020, and the meeting tonight will allow farmers have their say on the vital payments.

The event will take place in O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Clubhouse, Kilkenny at 7pm.

All farmers are encouraged to attend. Chairperson of South Tipperary IFA, Erica O’Keefe, says these payments are essential