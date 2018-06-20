Tipp farmers to benefit from new tax reliefs

Tipperary farmers will benefit from new stamp duty relief measures which come into force on August 1st.

Local TD Jackie Cahill says the 1% rate for farm consolodation will make a huge difference for acquisitions between family members.

The Fianna Fail Deputy played a key role in the campaign which saw the Minister for Finance agree to the new rate – which had originally been proposed as between 2 and 6%.

Jackie Cahill says as it stands at the moment, if a farmer sells land to buy land they qualify for capital gains tax relief – so penalising them with an increase in stamp duty made no sense…