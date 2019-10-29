Tipp farm worker awarded compensation over excessive hours

A former worker at a mushroom farm in Tipperary has been awarded nearly €21,500 by the Labour Court.

Ana Lacramioara Manciu had taken a case against Clogheen based Stablefield Ltd claiming she was forced to work more that 80 hours a week.

The Irish Times reports that the Romanian national also claimed her payslips were altered to show she worked less than the permitted 48 hours per week.

Ms Manciu worked at the mushroom farm from December 2012 to August 2016. She had lost an earlier Workplace Relations Commission case which she then appealed to the Labour Court.

The 30 year old told the hearing that she had an excess of 80 hours per week as a Harvest Manager for which she was paid a fixed sum of €2,000 for four weeks.

Ms Manciu told the hearing that she worked from 6.20am until 9.20pm, six days every week with breaks totalling 90 minutes each day.

However the owner of Stablefield Ltd Tom Sweeney claimed she only worked around 40 hours per week.

The Labour Court ruled that there was a conscious breach of the Ana Manciu’s rights and awarded compensation of €20,000 with additional payments of €1,422.