Tipp family appeal to Government to support Pandemrix victims

The Tipperary father of a child who developed narcolepsy as a result of the swine flu vaccine, is calling on the Government to acknowledge their responsibility to the families affected.

Niamh Laste from Clonmel was diagnosed with narcolepsy with cataplexy in the aftermath of receiving the swine flu vaccine Pandemrix in 2009.

She is one of 2 Tipperary teenagers who developed the condition after they received the vaccine, with almost 80 affected nationally.

Parents of those affected have formed the group ‘Sound’ – which aims to secure support services for families dealing with the condition.

The group is due to meet with the Health Minister in the coming weeks to highlight their campaign.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Niamh’s father Vincent, outlines some of their main concerns