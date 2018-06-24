Tipp failure to fine leaves dog poo unchecked

Tipperary County Council didn’t issue one fine for dog fouling across the county last year.

Figures in today’s Sunday Times shows almost half of local authorities including the Premier failed to penalise for the offence in 2017.

Clonmel Borough already confirmed a number of months back that it hadn’t issued such fines but these figures take the county as a whole

Just 61 penalties were handed out nationwide to people who failed to clean up after their pet.

The Sunday Times says the highest number of fines imposed were in Dublin city with 22, Limerick issued five while Cork issued four.