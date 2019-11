Cashel based general election candidate for Sinn Fein Martin Browne says the discussion on Irish unity needs to start.

His comments come after the party’s Ard Fheis in Derry this weekend where party Leader Mary Lou MacDonald said there must be a referendum on Irish unity in the next five years.

Ms McDonald said it would be a red line for the party in considering entering government after the next election.

Speaking on Tipp Today former Cllr Martin Browne said it will be slow process.