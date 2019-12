A Tipperary comedy act has made the top 5 most popular videos on YouTube in Ireland for 2019.

The video streaming site’s Rewind list was released this morning, with a video from make-up artist James Charles topping the list.

A sketch from Foil, Arms and Hog was in 4th place, one behind Tipperary pair The Two Johnnies with their parody song ‘Could Have Been County’.

One half of the duo – Johnny ‘B’ – says it came as a surprise: