Tipp dance teachers protest at not being allowed hold classes due to Covid

A protest against Covid-19 restrictions by local dance teachers has taken place in Nenagh this afternoon.

Level 3 restrictions see indoor dance classes remain banned, but teachers think there’s inconsistency in how they’re being treated compared to gyms, restaurants and some indoor sports.

Representatives of local dance schools have highlighted their case in a lunchtime protest at the Scouts Hall in Nenagh.

Owner of Nenagh Musical Theatre Academy, Stephanie Brown says they should be treated differently.

“Dance is never a contact activity – it never has been and it never needs to be.”

“When we were allowed run our classes we ran in three pods of six – nobody was within four metres of each other at any one time. We were 100% confident that if a case did come in no one else would pick it up because they were so apart from each other.