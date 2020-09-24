Tipp cycling group in fundraiser for Sophie

You’re being asked to hop on your bike this Sunday to help raise money for a young girl from Borrisokane.

Fundraising is continuing for Sophie Breen, who has cerebral palsy and is hoping to access life changing surgery in the USA to improve her movement.

This Sunday, members of Lower Ormond Cycling Club are hosting a charity cycle over distances of 50, 100 and 150 kilometres.

Further details on the event can be found on their Facebook page.

Chair of the Cycling Club, Greg Starr, says the event will be held in adherence with Covid-19 restrictions.

“The Lower Ormond Cycling Club along with all the other organisations and loads of other groups in Nenagh and Borrisokane have been organising fundraisers over the last few weeks.”

“Our event is coming up this Sunday 27th – we had originally planned for it to be a much bigger affair but we’ve scaled right back in keeping with Covid guidelines and regulations. And of course we have a Covid liaison officer to make sure everything we do is in full compliance.”

“But the main thing is about getting cyclists out there and trying to raise some money for Sophie.”