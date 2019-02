Tipperary County Council is in the process of drafting bylaws to regulate the erection of headstones in graveyards.

It follows complaints from residents in the Thurles area over what they described as monstrous headstones being put in place in some cemeteries.

The bylaws are expected to regulate sizes and styles to avoid causing distress to others paying their respects at the sites.

Councillor Jim Ryan outlined the concerns his constituents had brought to him.