Tipp County Council budget spend increases in face of Covid-19

Tipperary County Council has passed a €185m budget for 2021 – the biggest in the history of the local authority.

Councillors passed the budget in Littleton earlier today, which Council CEO Joe MacGrath says contains no expenditure cuts or increase in commercial rates for the year ahead.

The 2021 budget is an increase of almost €10m on last year’s figure, with the Council likely to face into another year of Covid related challenges.

Joe MacGrath has been outlining some of the headline figures from today’s announcement:

“€34-35m for housing, but that doesn’t include the capital side which we expect tens of millions to be spent on over the course of the year. About €59m on roads projected on day-to-day expenditure and on some schemes. Just under €15m on water services and €29.5m on environmental services.”

“Despite the huge difficulties we’ve had financially, despite the uncertainty particularly on the income side of our budget, that is actually the largest budget that has been passed by Tipperary County Council. And it assures an average spend of just over €3.5m per week. So it’s a very big commitment financially.”