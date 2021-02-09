Tipp County Council on Alert amid Freeze

Caution is advised on roads in eastern parts of Leinster and Ulster this morning as a status yellow snow-ice warning is in place.

Up to five centimetres of snow is possible today across Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow, Meath and Monaghan.

The alert is in place since yesterday evening, and will run until 6pm today.

With weather warnings likely for later this week, Tipperary County Council say they are monitoring the situation.

The local authority’s Severe Weather Assessment Team will be ready to respond as more becomes known about what exactly to expect.

Snowfall is anticipated this Thursday as temperatures drop for the week.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Senior Executive Officer in the council, Ger Walsh says they are on alert