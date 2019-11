The clock went back an hour this week and a Tipp based counsellor has offered advice for those suffering from S.A.D.

Longer nights and shorter days can lead to Seasonal Affective Disorder at this time of year.

S.A.D. can affect people’s mental health and often will manifest itself as a form of depression.

Speaking on Tipp Today Tipperary based counsellor Majella Kennedy has this advice.