A Thurles Councillor has criticised the quality of the roads in Co Kilkenny.

Councillor John Hogan, made particular reference to the road leading to Lisheen mine just along the border.

He expressed his concern that the roads in the area that fell under the jurisdiction of Kilkenny County Council, were unsafe due to many hollows and deep drains.

The Fianna Fáil representative felt that the neighbouring county should bring their roads up to the same standard as Tipperary.