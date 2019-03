Sinn Fein’s Martin Browne has decried what he described as the bully boy tactics of KBC bank following the forced eviction in Strokestown last year.

The Cashel representative wants to see the Minister for Finance instruct banks to cease these evictions.

Cllr Browne expressed his desire to see banks working more pro-actively with the families involved to find a positive resolution.

He was disgusted with the way the occupants in Strokestown were evicted.