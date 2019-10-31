Tipp Councillor calls for action on river pollution in Grangemockler

Waste water in the village of Grangemockler is polluting the local river, as individual septic tanks are not being diverted into a central waste water system.

Councillor Kieran Bourke has called for action to be taken on the matter before the River Lingaun is further polluted.

He was told at a recent council meeting that Irish Water are prioritising funds for bigger plants, leaving smaller rural places like Grangemockler out in the cold.

Councillor Bourke said that this is not acceptable, as small water treatment systems are just as important as the bigger ones.

