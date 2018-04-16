Tipp, Cork and Limerick the most overcrowded hospitals today

The 3 main hospitals serving patients from Tipperary are the most over crowded nationally this lunchtime.

University Hospital Limerick is once again suffering the worst of the crisis, with 51 patients currently on trolleys at the Mid West facility.

At South Tipp General, there are 33 patients on trolleys or overflow areas of wards while at Cork University Hospital, there are 39 patients on trolleys.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives organistaion say there are currently 460 people on trolleys in hospitals across the Country today.