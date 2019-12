A Tipperary company hope their new contract with Aldi will open the doors to further expansion into the German market.

Ribworld is to supply nearly 2,000 Aldi South stores in Germany.The Fethard based company has worked with Aldi since the German chain first entered the Irish market twenty years ago.

The new contract is expected to be worth €800,000. Paul Walsh is Group Commercial Director at Ribworld – he joined Fran Curry earlier on Tipp Today to explain what this contract means for them.