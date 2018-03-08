Tipp CoCo signs off on ground works for new modular unit

Tipperary County Council has just signed off on planning for the ground works of a new modular unit planned for South Tipp General Hospital.

The 40 bed unit was first announced last September but hasn’t been delivered as quickly as initially hoped.

The Health Minister has previously said that the unit will be completed by the latter quarter of 2018 and the HSE maintains that the deadline will be met.

Speaking on the news today that the ground works phase of the project has been signed off on, Councillor Siobhan Ambrose concedes that it has not been delivered as quickly as had been hoped