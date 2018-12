The January meeting of Tipperary County Council will be held in the parish of Soloheadbeg.

Councillors this week decided to on the move to mark the centenary of the first sitting of the Dail, which happened in the wake of the Soloheadbeg ambush in 1919.

The special meeting will be held in either Ballykisteen or the hall in Monard.

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Fitzgerald – who tabled the motion – highlighted the importance of the occasion.